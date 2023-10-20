  

Carat enters professional relationship with Oktopus Group to expand presence in Pakistan

06:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
KARACHI – Carat, a dentsu company, today announced a new partnership with Oktopus Group, a leading media and planning agency in Pakistan.

Going forward Oktopus Group will be co-branded as Carat, and continuing its ongoing investment into the market, Carat will work with local management on developing a leading go-to market offering that combines Oktopus’ local market expertise with Carat’s global scale, tools and capabilities.  

Established in 1965, Oktopus Group will represent Carat in Pakistan. With a solid track record for helping clients grow their brands via innovative media ideas using the right media channels, the team of over 100 communication professionals working across 3 cities in Pakistan service an impressive roster of clients, both local and international.

Working with Oktopus Group, Carat will deploy its proprietary research tool, The Consumer Connection System, in Pakistan to build local knowledge of audience segments and identity-based marketing. The market data and insight gained from this approach, together with Carat’s suite of tools will optimise media investments across marketing and media channels to deliver connected experiences across media, technology, content and commerce for local clients. Oktopus will benefit from access to the dentsu Partner hub – a platform designed to accelerate business performance with access to operational principles, regional and local business support, quality data-supported product solutions and training specific to the region. Oktopus’s offices will also serve as the base for a dentsu Networked Talent Hub in Karachi – offering vast experience and expertise in Performance media. 

“This represents another important step in expanding our growth and breadth in Pakistan and with Oktopus’ extensive experience and understanding of the media landscape in the market, we are confident that we will see significant expansion,” said Ramzy Abouchacra, CEO Carat MENA. “Their services are aligned with our vision of taking a more human approach to brand building, and this partnership strengthens our desire to significantly increase Carat’s contribution locally and regionally.”

“I am really excited about the opportunity to work with Carat in Pakistan. This will enable us to combine the best of local expertise, with the world-class tools and systems that will help our client base derive value from media owner relationships, enhanced brand experiences and maximize efficiencies and return on investment in our market,” said Nadeem Kabir Alvi, CEO Oktopus Group.

