Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Remembrance Day ceremony in Saudi Arabia
Web Desk
04:42 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Remembrance Day ceremony in Saudi Arabia
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the violent attack that took place in a cemetery in Jeddah, causing injuries to a number of people. 

The country's Foreign office yesterday said the Government and people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We wish them early recovery. Such acts of violence and extremism are reprehensible.We appreciate the actions taken today by the Saudi security forces that prevented further loss of life,” the FO statement added.

“Pakistan supports the measures taken by the Kingdom to maintain its safety and security,” the statement added.

Several injured in Saudi Arabian cemetery blast 05:45 PM | 11 Nov, 2020

JEDDAH – Several people were injured after an explosion at a cemetery for non-Muslims in Saudi Arabia, ...

The attack took place during a First World War commemoration event attended by British, French, American, Italian and Greek officials at a cemetery in the city of Jeddah. A Greek officer and three Saudi guards were injured in the explosion.

It comes after a Saudi man was arrested last month in Jeddah for attacking a guard with ‘sharp tool’ at the French consulate.

More From This Category
Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for ...
10:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Play your part for the Muslim world, Pakistan FM ...
09:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
NDMA chairman tests positive with COVID-19
09:41 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, ...
09:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
MQM founder, PMLN leader named in FIA's 'most ...
09:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
NAB closes inquiry against PML-Q's Ch Pervaiz ...
08:58 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr