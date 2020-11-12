Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Remembrance Day ceremony in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the violent attack that took place in a cemetery in Jeddah, causing injuries to a number of people.

The country's Foreign office yesterday said the Government and people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We wish them early recovery. Such acts of violence and extremism are reprehensible.We appreciate the actions taken today by the Saudi security forces that prevented further loss of life,” the FO statement added.

“Pakistan supports the measures taken by the Kingdom to maintain its safety and security,” the statement added.

Several injured in Saudi Arabian cemetery blast 05:45 PM | 11 Nov, 2020 JEDDAH – Several people were injured after an explosion at a cemetery for non-Muslims in Saudi Arabia, ...

The attack took place during a First World War commemoration event attended by British, French, American, Italian and Greek officials at a cemetery in the city of Jeddah. A Greek officer and three Saudi guards were injured in the explosion.

It comes after a Saudi man was arrested last month in Jeddah for attacking a guard with ‘sharp tool’ at the French consulate.