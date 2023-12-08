Where Am I?

By Sarah Yousuf

Genres: Sci-Fi, Fantasy

Type: Non-Fiction

"As I was roaming around full of misery, if I would ever be able to go back to my regular life alive or not, I saw a cat roaming around as if no worry was upon him. I went towards the cat and sat down beside it, leaning against a tree. I starting talking to it and it started answering by talking. I was so astounded that I sat up and started running.

My miserable, idiotic life started a few days ago, 2 days approximately. My mom, dad and I came to a park. They told me to go ride the swings and go to the slide. But as soon as I turned my back towards them, they disappeared.

At first I thought they were messing with me but it soon became serious. I started to look everywhere but they were nowhere to be found. I started thinking if they disowned me. I also thought a meeting showed up and they had to leave, but leaving without me made no sense. I waited and waited and waited but it soon became dark. My hypothesis was correct.

As I laid down on the cold grass and the wind gushing swiftly, I thought either to start a life like Tarzan or go back home. You must be thinking if I called them, I did call but all in vain. No network, no hotspot, nothing. I was pretty sure it was midnight since many shops were closed or about to be closed so I decided to get myself some food.

After I ate it I felt energetic and I decided to explore the park. The park was very familiar but the surrounding houses and buildings were oblivious to me. There, I saw a man in a magician’s attire and asked him who he was. As he turned towards me, I immediately recognised him. He was my childhood friend Han seo-jun. He recognised me too.

Unfortunately, the same thing was happened to him as well. In the end we decided to go to our neighbours and ask. No one seemed to know us but we knew all of them. We felt as if we were aliens from Jupiter. Then we saw our parents. They were holding babies in their hands. When we told them we are their children they just cursed at us and went away. We concluded that this would be a curse. That was the only thought we could have.

We decided to go near the sea to calm our nerves. We saw an island on the other side. We had never seen it there, so we built a raft and started and started on our journey. It was shorter than expected taking 2 days as the tide was fast, but not dangerous. Frogs were jumping up and down my stomach. Han seo-jun divided a piece of bread equally among us. We decided to grab sharp pieces of wood for self defense.

Then I saw someone. I told Han seo-jun about the man. He told me to follow him. We asked that man if he had any idea where we were. The man slowly turned and transformed into a monster – a humongous one. I shut my eyes as I saw the island breaking into pieces. We both ran for our lives. Suddenly we stopped and as I opened my eyes.

The end!

Thanks for reading while paying attention. Hope you have nightmares because it will come haunt you in your dreams."

This is a literary effort by a student, who can be reached at timapara@yahoo.com