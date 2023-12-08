Where Am I?

Genres: Sci-Fi, Fantasy
Type: Non-Fiction
"As I was roaming around full of misery, if I would ever be able to go back to my regular life alive or not, I saw a cat roaming around as if no worry was upon him. I went towards the cat and sat down beside it, leaning against a tree. I starting talking to it and it started answering by talking. I was so astounded that I sat up and started running.
My miserable, idiotic life started a few days ago, 2 days approximately. My mom, dad and I came to a park. They told me to go ride the swings and go to the slide. But as soon as I turned my back towards them, they disappeared.
At first I thought they were messing with me but it soon became serious. I started to look everywhere but they were nowhere to be found. I started thinking if they disowned me. I also thought a meeting showed up and they had to leave, but leaving without me made no sense. I waited and waited and waited but it soon became dark. My hypothesis was correct.
As I laid down on the cold grass and the wind gushing swiftly, I thought either to start a life like Tarzan or go back home. You must be thinking if I called them, I did call but all in vain. No network, no hotspot, nothing. I was pretty sure it was midnight since many shops were closed or about to be closed so I decided to get myself some food.
After I ate it I felt energetic and I decided to explore the park. The park was very familiar but the surrounding houses and buildings were oblivious to me. There, I saw a man in a magician’s attire and asked him who he was. As he turned towards me, I immediately recognised him. He was my childhood friend Han seo-jun. He recognised me too.
Unfortunately, the same thing was happened to him as well. In the end we decided to go to our neighbours and ask. No one seemed to know us but we knew all of them. We felt as if we were aliens from Jupiter. Then we saw our parents. They were holding babies in their hands. When we told them we are their children they just cursed at us and went away. We concluded that this would be a curse. That was the only thought we could have.
We decided to go near the sea to calm our nerves. We saw an island on the other side. We had never seen it there, so we built a raft and started and started on our journey. It was shorter than expected taking 2 days as the tide was fast, but not dangerous. Frogs were jumping up and down my stomach. Han seo-jun divided a piece of bread equally among us. We decided to grab sharp pieces of wood for self defense.
Then I saw someone. I told Han seo-jun about the man. He told me to follow him. We asked that man if he had any idea where we were. The man slowly turned and transformed into a monster – a humongous one. I shut my eyes as I saw the island breaking into pieces. We both ran for our lives. Suddenly we stopped and as I opened my eyes.
The end!
Thanks for reading while paying attention. Hope you have nightmares because it will come haunt you in your dreams."
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|3.41
|3.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
