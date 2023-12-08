Pakistan wins eight awards in APICTA 

Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has informed that Pakistani IT firms have won major awards on Friday in the Asia-Pacific Information & Communication Technology Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2023 held in Hong Kong.

As per details, Pakistani IT companies have won 8 awards in APICTA 2023 in total; and, most notably, Superwomen Pakistan won the Gold award in Superwomen category. The girls have made Pakistan proud, Zohaib Khan added.

Other merit awards won by Pakistani companies include: Dermavision by NUST; SSGC Automated Reader by FAST NUCES; FlowHCM by Impetus Systems; Koyal by F9; Brainbox by Excellence Delivered; Socialchamp by Social Champ and Collision Resilient Caged Quadcopter by Ace Aeronautics.

APICTA comprises of 16 countries; including economies like China, Japan and Australia. The Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) is an association of ICT communities nominated by member economies in the region; who come together in the spirit of collaboration – forming a cooperative network to promote technology innovation and development of indigenous ICT solutions for the global market via an annual awards program known as the APICTA Awards.

P@SHA Chief apprised that 16 member economies in APICTA include Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Zohaib Khan highlighted that P@SHA is the sole trade body of Pakistan’s IT industry and a registered association with DGTO under the Ministry of Commerce. It was founded in the year 1992 to represent, promote and develop the software & IT services industry in Pakistan. It works closely with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Mr. Khan added that P@SHA is the only Pakistani entity globally registered with and recognized by top industry institutions; such as WISTA (World Information Technology and Services Alliance); ASOCIO (Asian Oceanic Computing Industry Organization) and APICTA (Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance).