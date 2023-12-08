Search

Pakistan

PUCAR Murree's first BoM meeting

08:52 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
PUCAR Murree's first BoM meeting

ISLAMABAD - The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) held a Board of Management meeting (BoM) at their Murree office to recommend and notify the members. 

During the meeting, Assistant Director Mst. Anam Khalid presented a welcome note and introduced the recommended and notified BoM members. Among the members was President Muhammad Asif Mirza, a well-known scholar, poet, and historian. 

Secretary BoM (Deputy Director, PUCAR, Murree) discussed the terms of reference (TORs) of the board and emphasized its advisory nature regarding cultural activities, initiatives to support artists' welfare, revenue-generating plans, and promotion of new talent. Secretary BoM requested the members to suggest any changes to the proposed December 2023 programs to attract the culturally inactive community in Murree.

Mr Amjad Butt, a writer, described the BoM initiative as a significant step towards cultural supremacy. However, Mr Irum Abbasi urged the members to act as a catalyst to attract 50% of the society, and he asked the BoM Secretary to show his faith in female officers and staff to think outside the box, as in the case of BoM. Mr Asif Rajpoot promised to assist in discovering and nurturing new talent in the field of acting.

Moreover, the representative of the CEO Education Authority, Mr Walayat Hussain, assured the members that he is making efforts to spread the message of harmony and culture among the faculty and the new generation. He proposed holding workshops, lectures, and seminars at institutes and Mr Amjad Butt supported the idea.

Muhammad Ashraf Mekan, an Assistant Director, presented various ideas for generating revenue. He requested the Board of Management (BoM) to materialize them by creating new contracts with the business community, hotel associations, and professional forums.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Asif Mirza recommended that the President should conclude that the constitution of BoM is indeed the outcome of a culturally vibrant and enriched mind. He asked the members to digest the idea of BoM as it will enable them to evolve better in the 21st century.

