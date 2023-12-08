PUCAR Murree's first BoM meeting

ISLAMABAD - The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) held a Board of Management meeting (BoM) at their Murree office to recommend and notify the members.
During the meeting, Assistant Director Mst. Anam Khalid presented a welcome note and introduced the recommended and notified BoM members. Among the members was President Muhammad Asif Mirza, a well-known scholar, poet, and historian.
Secretary BoM (Deputy Director, PUCAR, Murree) discussed the terms of reference (TORs) of the board and emphasized its advisory nature regarding cultural activities, initiatives to support artists' welfare, revenue-generating plans, and promotion of new talent. Secretary BoM requested the members to suggest any changes to the proposed December 2023 programs to attract the culturally inactive community in Murree.
Mr Amjad Butt, a writer, described the BoM initiative as a significant step towards cultural supremacy. However, Mr Irum Abbasi urged the members to act as a catalyst to attract 50% of the society, and he asked the BoM Secretary to show his faith in female officers and staff to think outside the box, as in the case of BoM. Mr Asif Rajpoot promised to assist in discovering and nurturing new talent in the field of acting.
Moreover, the representative of the CEO Education Authority, Mr Walayat Hussain, assured the members that he is making efforts to spread the message of harmony and culture among the faculty and the new generation. He proposed holding workshops, lectures, and seminars at institutes and Mr Amjad Butt supported the idea.
Muhammad Ashraf Mekan, an Assistant Director, presented various ideas for generating revenue. He requested the Board of Management (BoM) to materialize them by creating new contracts with the business community, hotel associations, and professional forums.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Asif Mirza recommended that the President should conclude that the constitution of BoM is indeed the outcome of a culturally vibrant and enriched mind. He asked the members to digest the idea of BoM as it will enable them to evolve better in the 21st century.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.