Impose Rs50,000 fine on restaurants violating anti-smog guidelines, orders LHC

06:41 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
Impose Rs50,000 fine on restaurants violating anti-smog guidelines, orders LHC
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered authorities to impose a fine of Rs50,000 on restaurants violating the measures introduced by the provincial government to tackle smog. 

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions related to environment. It also directed the officials to seal cafes not adhered to the guidelines.

The order come as several cities of Punjab, especially Lahore, have been clocked in thick smog after the pollutants in the air quality intensified with the decrease in temperature since November 2023. 

Latest data available on IQAir website, which monitors air quality in various cities of the world, shows the Lahore's AQI stands at 186 at 6:30pm today, which falls under the category of unhealthy.

Recently, the provincial government took several steps tackle smog, including imposition of partial lockdowns and campaigns to motivate citizens to wear masks. 

Last month, the LHC ordered the closure of restaurants and markets in Lahore country by 10 pm amid hazardous levels of air pollution.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court directed the provincial government to shut down all businesses by 10 pm daily.

Smog issue: LHC orders closure of all cafes in Lahore's Johar Town by 10pm daily except Saturdays

