Maryam Nawaz's net worth revealed! Here are the details

Maryam Nawaz, chief organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is said to have a total net worth of Rs842.58 million.

These details were disclosed in Maryam's nomination papers for the NA-119 Lahore constituency. Her assets increased by more than Rs4 million last year, according to the data provided in the nomination papers.

Also, Maryam owns around 1,500 kanal land in Lahore.

As for her academic qualification, Maryam holds master's degree in English literature. She owes her brother Hassan Nawaz Rs28.9 million in debt. She doesn't own a car.

The Sharif family scion stated in her documents that she has gold valued at Rs1.75 million.

She has over Rs10 million in various bank accounts. She said that she also owns shares in different companies totaling Rs12.2 million.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approved Maryam's nomination papers from several constituencies on December 30.