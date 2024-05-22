Tens of thousands attend funeral for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran

TEHRAN - Tens of thousands of people attended the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and other noted people also flocked to Tehran to attend the funeral prayer and extended condolences to Iran's leadership on behalf of the Palestinian resistance groups over the death of President Raisi and others.

The funeral took place days after helicopter crash in which President Raisi, and other members were killed while navigating mountainous terrain in heavy fog. Among those with the president were the Supreme Leader's representative Ali Ale-Hashem, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, two bodyguards, two pilots, and one crew member.

All passengers, including Raisi, were pronounced dead when the charred wreckage of the Bell 212 helicopter was discovered early Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.

A mourning period is being observed in Iran following the crash.

Raisi burial

Funeral rites for the late President Raisi and his entourage started on Tuesday, with huge number of mourners dressed in black attending ceremonies in Tabriz and Qom.

Following funeral in Tehran, the bodies will be transported to South Khorasan province and then to Raisi's hometown of Mashhad in the northeast. He will be buried on Thursday evening after funeral rites at the shrine of Imam Raza.

Supreme Leader Khamenei, who holds ultimate authority in Iran, has declared five days of national mourning and appointed Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, 68, as caretaker president until the June 28 election to choose Raisi's successor.