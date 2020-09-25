Pakistani cop resigns after boss ridicules him as ‘son of a donkey’

LAHORE – A police officer from Lahore tendered resignation from the post after newly appointed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh allegedly used abusive language in an official meeting.

The Lahore police chief in the meeting allegedly called Sub-inspector Fahad Iftikhar, who is social media incharge, a khotay ka bacha [Son of a donkey] when he replied a question in English.

Following the ridiculous remarks, the foreign qualified cop has resigned from post, saying: “I cannot tolerate him abusing my father”.

The Lahore CCPO also landed in hot waters due to his controversial remarks about motorway gang-rape victim.

Later, he had apologised over his remarks.