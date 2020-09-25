Pakistani cop resigns after boss ridicules him as ‘son of a donkey’
Share
LAHORE – A police officer from Lahore tendered resignation from the post after newly appointed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh allegedly used abusive language in an official meeting.
The Lahore police chief in the meeting allegedly called Sub-inspector Fahad Iftikhar, who is social media incharge, a khotay ka bacha [Son of a donkey] when he replied a question in English.
Following the ridiculous remarks, the foreign qualified cop has resigned from post, saying: “I cannot tolerate him abusing my father”.
The Lahore CCPO also landed in hot waters due to his controversial remarks about motorway gang-rape victim.
Later, he had apologised over his remarks.
- World Contraception Day 2020 — Experts for managing population, ...12:18 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Pak Army solider martyred in Indian firing along LoC11:34 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- PIA indebted to Karachi plane crash survivor for trusting national ...10:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- 13 burnt alive after passenger vehicle catches fire in Sindh’s ...09:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
-
- Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram03:11 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Drug probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan ...02:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell02:03 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020