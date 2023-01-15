Carlos Brathwaite to replace Jamie Overton for Gulf Giants

DUBAI – Adani SportsLine owned Gulf Giants announced on Saturday that former West Indies T20 international team, Carlos Braithwaite will replace England’s right-arm fast bowler Jamie Overton. The English pacer will miss out on the entire tournament, in the United Arab Emirates, following a lumbar stress fracture.
Jamie Overton was intended as one of pillars of the Gulf Giants unit. The squad will miss the English fast bowler, who is also capable of contributions with his bat.
Having played T20 around the world, Overton has appeared in over 83 T20s and 88 First Class matches, including a Test match for the English national team, where he scored 97 runs against New Zealand.
Carlos Braithwaite will be joining the team to replenish the squad. The West Indian all-rounder is a seasoned T20 specialist with over 200 matches under his belt. Despite the injury of Overton, the arrival of Braithwaite means the giants are reinforced with a power hitter that can be deployed anywhere in the batting order.
The Gulf Giants kick off their campaign on Sunday when they take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Sunday, in their first encounter of the season at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Andy Flower, head coach of Gulf Giants said, “It’s unfortunate he won’t be part of the tournament given the nature of his injury. I wish him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, I am happy that we are getting Carlos on board. He is a young dynamic player who will strengthen our squad.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.75
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
