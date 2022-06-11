PPP senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro passes away after prolonged illness

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro passed away on Saturday after a prolonged bout of illness.

Reports in local media said Dr. Mandhro was diagnosed with renal cancer and was under treatment in a medical facility in the United States.

Mandhro’s family told local media outlets that the body will be flown back to his homeland after three days. He would be buried in his ancestral village Mataro Mandhro near Badin, per reports.

The deceased leaves behind his wife and two daughters, Umaima and Zakaria, who reportedly live in the US.

Several leaders including President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Senator Shibli Faraz have condoled the death of PPP stalwart.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا پیپلز پارٹی کے سینیٹر ڈاکٹر سکندر میندھرو کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس



صدر مملکت کا ڈاکٹر سکندر میندھرو کی وفات پر اہل خانہ سے اظہارِ ہمدردی



صدر مملکت کی مرحوم کیلئے بلندی درجات، اہل خانہ کیلئے صبر جمیل کی دعا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 11, 2022

Bilawal called him the most trusted and faithful representative of the people of Badin, saying his loyalty to the PPP spanned 3 generations. He always spoke for party workers, worked for the poor & fought for democracy, Bilawal wrote on social media.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون



Devastated at the passing of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro. His loyalty to the PPP spanned 3 generations. My most trusted & faithful representative of the people of Badin. He always spoke for party workers, worked for the poor & fought for democracy. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 11, 2022

The Sindh-based politician joined the PPP during former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's era. He graduated in 1968 and started a clinic in Badin where his wife practiced as a gynecologist.

He was elected as a provincial lawmaker from 1993 to 1996, from 1997 to 1999, from 2002 to 2008, and from 2008 to 2013. Mandhro also served as a minister in successive PPP governments, including as the minister for health.