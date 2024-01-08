Lifetime or 5 years: Supreme Court likely to announce landmark verdict today

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan is expected to announce its reserved verdict on set of petitions looking for disqualification period for Pakistani politicians.

A larger bench of top court reserved its verdict three days back and is expected to announce petitions challenging the duration of disqualification under Article 62(1)(f).

This verdict is said to impact the eligibility of top political leaders, including former PM Nawaz Sharif and IPP chief Jahangir Tareen, for upcoming general elections.

As Mr Sharif and Tareen were slapped with lifetime disqualification sentences, amendments by the outgoing PDM government limited disqualification to 5 year.

With one month in upcoming elections, the court took up the plea but clarifief that the case does not favor any particular person. CJP Isa even restricted a lawyer from mentioning Nawaz Sharif's name during a hearing.

At one point, CJP said had limited the disqualification period to five years and questioned whether it was unconstitutional for them to do so.

The disqualification verdict in graft case is the only apparent obstacle in way of PML-N supremo who is running elections as favourite candidate for next premiership.

More to follow...