WATCH — Hania Aamir, Wajahat brothers dance on "Bijlee Bijlee" disappoints netizens

Raising the Hania-Aashir temperature once again, Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir's friendship with fellow star Aashir Wajahat is ruling the internet once again!

The young stars, with their promising careers and impeccable acting prowess, have become one of the hottest friends duo in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity. Transcending social boundaries of opposite gender friendships in an otherwise conservative society, the Janaan star and the John actor have defied all odds and kept their friendship strong throughout the years.

Apart from their busy schedules — Aamir being one of the most sought-after actors in the industry and all set to make her Netflix debut, and Wajahat focusing on his soaring career — the duo is often hanging out and make appearances on each other's social media handles.

From dancing to Bollywood numbers to enjoying vacations in Murree, Aamir and Aashir have set goals for all the BFFs out there. And surprisingly, the Mere Humsafar star's camaraderie with Nayel Wajahat — Aashir's younger brother — has also blossomed.

In a recent video circulating on social media platforms, both the sons of acclaimed Pakistani producer Wajahat Rauf and the dimple queen were seen dancing to another Indian smash hit song, and showcasing their dance moves par excellence. Aamir and Nayel took center stage while Aashir and another dancer danced in the background, in the black and white video.

Vibing to Bijlee Bijlee by Indian Punjabi singer, Harrdy Sandhu, Aamir and the Wajahat brothers showed off their smooth dance moves in sync with the catchy song's upbeat music, and offered a visual treat for the online audience.

Social media users, however, weren't impressed by the moves and expressed their discontent.

On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever OTT platform show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Her recent television serials include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah among others.