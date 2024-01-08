Search

Indian singer performs in 140 languages, breaks Guinness World Record

Noor Fatima
03:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2024
Suchetha Satish
An Indian music prodigy made a Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages, in Dubai, on November 24, 2023. 

According to Indian media portals, Suchetha Satish, who hails from Kerala, showcased her great singing skills while performing to raise awareness about climate change at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai.

The number 140 was chosen to represent the 140 countries that attended the 28 summit in Dubai.

Satish performed in 29 Indian and 91 international languages. She attempted at 12 oms and with a rendition of a Sanskrit song called Janki Jane from Dhwani, a Malayalam movie. She ended her streak with a Hindi song written by her mother, Sumitha Ayilliath, and composed by Bollywood composer Monty Sharma.

“#SuchethaSatish from Kerala etched her name in music history by setting a new world record for singing in most languages during a single concert. #GuinnessBookofWorldRecords officially attested to this feat earlier this week. The remarkable achievement took place at Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai, UAE,” All India Radio News wrote on Instagram.

Satish expressed her gratitude for the once in a lifetime chance and wrote, “Happy to share the news that by God's grace, I have set a new Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages in 9 hours, on Nov 24th 2023, during my concert by climate. Thank you all for your wishes and support.”

The 18-year-old music prodigy had previously attempted the feat during 'Music Beyond Borders' in Dubai on August 19 and broke the record of another Indian who sang in 76 languages in 2008.

Pakistan's Nabeel Hasan sets Guinness World Record for great memory

Noor Fatima

