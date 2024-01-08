Search

Saad Habib emerges as National Junior Golf Champion for 2024

Emerging star Saad Habib Ma­lik of Rumanza Golf Club, Mul­tan, clinched the title of junior national golf champion after winning the four-day PGF-or­ganized 13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship 2024 that concluded at the Rumanza Golf Course in DHA, Multan, on Sunday. 

Over 70 young golf players showcased their skills in this prestigious national cham­pionship, featuring events in four age categories for both boys and girls, namely under 16 and under 21. Facing formi­dable adversaries like M Irtaza Hussain of Margalla Greens, Islamabad, and Shameer Majid of Defence Raya Golf Club, La­hore, Saad Habib exhibited ex­cellent golfing skills to secure the championship and earn national acclaim. 

Saad’s final round score of a gross 68 on Sunday showcased his smart handling of golfing techniques, including seven awe-inspiring birdies on holes 2, 4, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 16, along with nine regulation pars. De­spite facing challenges with a bogey on the 15th hole and an unfortunate double bogey on the 18th hole, where his ball got plugged in the bunker, Saad’s overall aggregate score for the three rounds was an impressive 212, four under par. 

In the 12-16 years age cat­egory, Shayan Zia of PAF and Ahmed Ibrahim of Defence Raya Golf Club emerged as proficient contenders. The championship concluded with tied scores, lead­ing to a sudden death playoff, ul­timately won by Shayan Zia. 

The championship also served as a platform for select­ing a team to represent Pakistan at the Asia Grand Final of the Nick Faldo Series in Vietnam in April. The selected boys are Saad Habib Malik (16-21 years) and Shayan Zia (12-16 years), while the selected girls are Humna Amjad of Peshawar Golf Club (16-21 years) and Bush­ra Fatima of Lahore Garrison Greens (12-16 years).

02:59 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Hania Aamir, Wajahat brothers dance on "Bijlee Bijlee" disappoints netizens

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest prices in all cities - 8 Jan 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 January 2024

On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475

