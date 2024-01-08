Saad Habib emerges as National Junior Golf Champion for 2024

Emerging star Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club, Multan, clinched the title of junior national golf champion after winning the four-day PGF-organized 13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship 2024 that concluded at the Rumanza Golf Course in DHA, Multan, on Sunday.
Over 70 young golf players showcased their skills in this prestigious national championship, featuring events in four age categories for both boys and girls, namely under 16 and under 21. Facing formidable adversaries like M Irtaza Hussain of Margalla Greens, Islamabad, and Shameer Majid of Defence Raya Golf Club, Lahore, Saad Habib exhibited excellent golfing skills to secure the championship and earn national acclaim.
Saad’s final round score of a gross 68 on Sunday showcased his smart handling of golfing techniques, including seven awe-inspiring birdies on holes 2, 4, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 16, along with nine regulation pars. Despite facing challenges with a bogey on the 15th hole and an unfortunate double bogey on the 18th hole, where his ball got plugged in the bunker, Saad’s overall aggregate score for the three rounds was an impressive 212, four under par.
In the 12-16 years age category, Shayan Zia of PAF and Ahmed Ibrahim of Defence Raya Golf Club emerged as proficient contenders. The championship concluded with tied scores, leading to a sudden death playoff, ultimately won by Shayan Zia.
The championship also served as a platform for selecting a team to represent Pakistan at the Asia Grand Final of the Nick Faldo Series in Vietnam in April. The selected boys are Saad Habib Malik (16-21 years) and Shayan Zia (12-16 years), while the selected girls are Humna Amjad of Peshawar Golf Club (16-21 years) and Bushra Fatima of Lahore Garrison Greens (12-16 years).
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market.
On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
