Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming telefim "Roshan Raahein" trailer out now!

Web Desk
09:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming telefim
Source: Instagram

Get ready to be moved by "Roshan Raahein" (lit: Illuminated Paths), the inspiring new telefilm by acclaimed filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat, as the trailer promises a powerful story about female strength and community spirit.

Khoosat, who took a decade-long break from telefilms, returns with a passion project featuring his "favourite collaborators," including captivating actresses Sania Saeed, Rasti Farooq, and Aleeza Fatima. Brace yourself for a cinematic gem, set for release soon on YouTube!

The trailer unveils the plight of a young woman battling darkness, literally. With her path home shrouded in the absence of streetlights, she faces constant fear and inconvenience. But instead of succumbing, she ignites a spark of resistance.

"I used to love telefilms/stand-alone teleplays but they became passé and stopped making any lucrative sense. Literally after a decade or so, I got an opportunity to direct this heartwarming story with some of my favourite collaborators. It’s releasing soon." he captioned the post on his Instagram handle.

Her fight against bureaucratic apathy and victim-blaming ignites a fire within her community, especially among women. They unite, their voices rising in the chorus against the systemic failings that leave them vulnerable.

This trailer leaves us yearning for more. Will the women's fight illuminate the path towards a brighter future? We eagerly await the release, hoping the film delivers on the promise of its impactful message and captivating narrative.

