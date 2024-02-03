Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming telefim "Roshan Raahein" trailer out now!

Get ready to be moved by "Roshan Raahein" (lit: Illuminated Paths), the inspiring new telefilm by acclaimed filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat, as the trailer promises a powerful story about female strength and community spirit.
Khoosat, who took a decade-long break from telefilms, returns with a passion project featuring his "favourite collaborators," including captivating actresses Sania Saeed, Rasti Farooq, and Aleeza Fatima. Brace yourself for a cinematic gem, set for release soon on YouTube!
The trailer unveils the plight of a young woman battling darkness, literally. With her path home shrouded in the absence of streetlights, she faces constant fear and inconvenience. But instead of succumbing, she ignites a spark of resistance.
"I used to love telefilms/stand-alone teleplays but they became passé and stopped making any lucrative sense. Literally after a decade or so, I got an opportunity to direct this heartwarming story with some of my favourite collaborators. It’s releasing soon." he captioned the post on his Instagram handle.
Her fight against bureaucratic apathy and victim-blaming ignites a fire within her community, especially among women. They unite, their voices rising in the chorus against the systemic failings that leave them vulnerable.
This trailer leaves us yearning for more. Will the women's fight illuminate the path towards a brighter future? We eagerly await the release, hoping the film delivers on the promise of its impactful message and captivating narrative.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.