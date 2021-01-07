Biden’s win as US president confirmed amid deadly Capitol protests
Web Desk
05:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Biden’s win as US president confirmed amid deadly Capitol protests
WASHINGTON – The US Congress has just confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump amid protests in which supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Four people were killed and 52 arrested during the riots. The violence halted debate in the House and Senate over Joe Biden's election win. 

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden has said that the attack on the Capitol is not a protest, it's an insurrection. 

Donald Trump urged his supporters to remain peaceful and respect the law enforcement.

The counting of Vermont's three electoral votes put Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the presidency.

The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden. Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan's electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate. 

Following a formal affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, President Trump said the decision "represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history."

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

