Happy birthday Mehwish Hayat! 5 times the superstar owned Pakistani cinema
Share
Mehwish Hayat has turned 38th today.
2020 was a busy year for the Load Wedding star with completing the shoot for Punjab Nahi Jaungi sequel London Nahi Jaunga alongside becoming the new face of LUX.
The dazzling actress left her fans floored with her hosting skills at the LUX Style Awards 2020. Her co-host Ahmed Ali Butt also wished her for her birthday captioning his post alongside a goofy picture of the two:
"Happy birthday beautiful
Have a blessed and wonderful year"
View this post on Instagram
Here are five times the recipient of Pakistan’s fourth-highest rank given to a civilian, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, ruled the big screen:
Jawani Phir Ni Ani (2015)
Actor In Law (2016)
Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017)
Load Wedding (2018)
Chhalawa (2019)
Wishing the star a very successful 2021 as well!
Mehwish Hayat dedicates a song to her fans (VIDEO) 06:48 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable superstars of Pakistan. The Dillagi star was awarded Pakistan’s highest ...
- Happy birthday Mehwish Hayat! 5 times the superstar owned Pakistani ...07:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- After PM Imran, Maryam Nawaz requests Hazaras to bury slain coal ...07:23 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Islamic Development Bank pledges $60m in aid to Pakistan for polio ...06:53 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
-
-
-
- Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in Peshawar opened for ...05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
-
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021