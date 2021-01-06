Happy birthday Mehwish Hayat! 5 times the superstar owned Pakistani cinema

Mehwish Hayat has turned 38th today.

2020 was a busy year for the Load Wedding star with completing the shoot for Punjab Nahi Jaungi sequel London Nahi Jaunga alongside becoming the new face of LUX.

The dazzling actress left her fans floored with her hosting skills at the LUX Style Awards 2020. Her co-host Ahmed Ali Butt also wished her for her birthday captioning his post alongside a goofy picture of the two:

"Happy birthday beautiful

Have a blessed and wonderful year"

Here are five times the recipient of Pakistan’s fourth-highest rank given to a civilian, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, ruled the big screen:

Jawani Phir Ni Ani (2015)

Actor In Law (2016)

Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017)

Load Wedding (2018)

Chhalawa (2019)

Wishing the star a very successful 2021 as well!