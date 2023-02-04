Tiktoker Ayesha Mano shares new pictures

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Mano rose to fame with her dance video on the vintage Indian song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" on a wedding. Her groovy dance steps forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit.
Turning heads with her latest bold avatar, Ayesha was spotted in a bright red dress in her latest Instagram post. The dress features exaggerated shoulders, adding to its allure, and she completed the look with an open hairstyle and dewy makeup with a pop of bold red lipstick.
The latest fashion statement received a mixed reaction.
View this post on Instagram
She recently appeared on Nida Yasir's show, Good Morning Pakistan. Earlier, Ayesha's smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, could not hold themselves from joining the trend.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.2
|Euro
|EUR
|300.98
|301.58
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|337.01
|337.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|39.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.