Tiktoker Ayesha Mano shares new pictures

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Mano rose to fame with her dance video on the vintage Indian song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" on a wedding. Her groovy dance steps forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit.

Turning heads with her latest bold avatar, Ayesha was spotted in a bright red dress in her latest Instagram post. The dress features exaggerated shoulders, adding to its allure, and she completed the look with an open hairstyle and dewy makeup with a pop of bold red lipstick.

The latest fashion statement received a mixed reaction.

She recently appeared on Nida Yasir's show, Good Morning Pakistan. Earlier, Ayesha's smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, could not hold themselves from joining the trend.