Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Shehbaz to address AJK Legislative Assembly tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to address the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly tomorrow (Sunday).

In a statement today in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier "will express solidarity with the brave, zealous and freedom loving people of Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan."

She said PM Shehbaz will reaffirm Pakistan's stand on Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as its support to the Kashmiri people.

Kashmir solidarity day will be observed tomorrow across the country with full fervor. In connection with the day, various events will be organized. Activities have also been arranged in the educational institutions.

Special programs will be broadcast on electronic, print and social media.