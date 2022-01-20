Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer declared ‘physically and mentally healthy’

ISLAMABAD – A medical team has again declared Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, as completely fit to face trial.

Doctors at the Adiala jail conducted a medical examination of the suspect following the court orders. The plea was made by Zahir Jaffer through his counsel.

The Adiala Jail doctors have submitted the report before Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani, stating that Zahir underwent multiple medical check-ups. It added that a psychiatrist also examined his mental health.

"Zahir Jaffer is physically and mentally healthy," a doctor told the court.

Last week, Noor Mukadam's father Shaukat Ali Mukadam on Saturday demanded death sentence for Zahir Jaffer.

Mukadam made this demand as he recorded his testimony at a district and sessions court presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

At the outset of Saturday's hearing, Mukadam said he was appearing in court for the first time in his life. He said that he did not have personal enmity with anyone.

“My daughter was murdered unjustly,” he said, and demanded: “Zahir Jaffer should be given capital punishment.”

Zahir, his gardener and gatekeeper were also present in the courtroom.

“Noor did not tell me that she was going to Lahore,” her father told the court, adding that she used to tell him before leaving the house but sometimes she informed him after reaching her destination.

“I contacted her friends and visited their houses in search of my daughter,” he added.

On July 20, Noor telephoned him and told him that she was in Lahore, he said, adding that after receiving her call, he stopped his search. He said: "I already knew the Jaffer family but do not know the other accused.”

Casting aspersions about the cell phone attributed to Noor, Mukadam said there was no evidence to show that the mobile belonged to his daughter.