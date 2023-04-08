Lahore High Court relaxes market timings ahead of Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Lahore High Court on Saturday relaxed the business hours restriction for markets across the provincial capital ahead of Eidul Fitr.

The relaxation was made to facilitate the traders and the public ahead of the major Islamic festival. Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court allowed all markets to remain open till 1am.

He made these remarks during a weekly hearing on environmental issues as people flocked to the markets of the metropolis, creating traffic snarl-ups in and around the major markets due to limited hours.

The business community members called for the relaxation of limited business hours as citizens visit markets for shopping after Iftar and Tarahweeh.

The new timings are only for the Holy Month and Eid holidays, and the old timings will be reverted after Eid.

Business hours were restricted as the provincial capital remained among the top polluted cities in the world with hazardous levels of air quality. Lahore is facing pollution as long queues of passenger vehicles continue to block arteries in the metropolis, especially in business hubs.