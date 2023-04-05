Search

What to wear this Eid or Elevate your Eid Style Guide

Web Desk 04:05 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
Eid is just around the corner and it’s the time to start thinking about what to wear to leave a timeless statement. Haven’t started thinking about it yet? Don’t worry. We have got you covered. Read the entire blog to find out the latest trends of 2023 that we have shortlisted for you. Whether you are planning to attend a family gathering or go out with friends or visit restaurants, we have shortlisted something for all of you to rock this Eid. So let’s dive in;

Diverse colour palette for the beautiful you:

This Eid is all about playing with colours. Even though we have seen pastel colours in trend for so long, bright colours are also making their way back this summer. From pastel tints to rich vibrant hues, you will be the centre of attraction. You can check out Stylo's latest Eid collection, Eid-e-Bahar ’23, for a trendy look this Eid. Just a reminder that the most beautiful thing you can wear is your confidence.

 Experiment with prints to be timeless:

Ditch the boring print and go bold this Eid with diverse patterns, especially the floral ones that are back in trend. Choose between bold and bright floral prints that are perfect for a festive look and delicate romantic prints for a subtle look. For a trendy look, you cannot go wrong with block prints. Imagine neon greens, bold pinks, and bright oranges block shades on subtle tones and wearing these shades with a bright smile to cherish you. Either go with a Co-Ord set or pair it with a plain shalwar to give it an early 20s vibe. Did you check Stylo’s Eid Pret Collection 2023? If not, then you need to check it now. Trust us! You will love it.

 Embroideries that will make you say Wow: 

 Intricate embroidery adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. In this festive season, traditional embroideries are back in trend. You have a bunch of options to choose from. Either go with thread embroidery for a cultural feel or opt for minimal Gota & Tara lace to add some 80s touch. Surprisingly, Stylo Eid-e-Bahar ’23 is out now and giving you a bunch of options to choose from to compliment your femininity with elegance.  

Layering for the versatile and festive look you want:

Layering is the key to unleashing your inner diva and creating the festive look you want. A lightweight cardigan is perfect to create a chic festive look or double-layer dupattas for a traditional elegant look. Don’t be afraid to experiment with layering until to get what you want. You cannot go wrong with it.

 Styles to wear:

From fusion frocks for a modern look to kurta & shalwar for a traditional vibe, all the styles are back in trend. We know! We know! These trends have been in and out of style but this festive season, they are back with a complete cultural vibe with minimal to highly zero modern touches. We are going back to 90’s fella! Check out Stylo’s latest Eid Pret Collection ‘23 to have a look at in-trend ethnic wear.

 Accessories to compliment your bright smile: 

Accessories can take your outfit from boring to bombshell. This year is all about going big and bold. From jumbo pearls to ear cuffs, make a statement by wearing jewellery that compliments your look without overpowering it. Whether you are looking for bags, shoes or other accessories to complete your Eid look, Stylo has everything you need.

This festive is all about styling with comfort and confidence. Whatever style you carry, you are sure to turn heads and make a statement. From bright & bold colour hues to intricate embroideries and a bunch of ethnic wearable options, Stylo Eid-e-Bahar ’23 has something for all of you. It is out now for all the trend freaks out there. Let’s celebrate this festive season in style.

