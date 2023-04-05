CPEC’ 10 years essay contest to help CPEC narrative out-and-out, says Zhao Shiren

Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren has said that in order to keep CPEC narrative right and well, holding of essay competitions and similar such programs plays a decisive role in nurturing positive mind-making. He vowed to continue such activity in future with conviviality.

He expressed these views on the conclusion of 30-day nation-wide essay competition held in connection with completion of CPEC 10 years and its grassroot impacts in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).

In a ceremony held at IIRMR office Lahore, Jury announced top five winners and awarded cash prizes to them. Among winners Tehniyat Mobeen ul Haq secured first position, Rabia Zahoor bagged second position, Faiza Naz obtained third position, Haris Masood clinched fourth position and Kamran took fifth position in Eassy Competition.

At the end of ceremony, Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren said “my congratulations go to the five winners in recognition of their meritorious written dexterity and mettle, as well as other 275 participants who are from different varsities across the country. Your engagement and thoughtful ideas make the contest meaningful.”

“On behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore, he said he would like to congratulate Institute of International Relations and Media Research for holding the successful CPEC-related Essay Competition.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launching of CPEC. The CPEC projects have made positive strides and the key areas such as Gwadar Port, energy, transportation infrastructure and industrial cooperation have continued to advance and delivered tangible benefits to the general public, paving the way for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. The beauty of the CPEC lies not only in each specific project, but more in the fact that people of our two countries become closer through exchanges and mutual learning. Through high-quality development of the CPEC, China is working relentlessly with Pakistan to promote the building of a closer community of shared future in the new era. This is the second time for the Consulate General to sponsor and collaborate with IIRMR in a befitting arrangement of Essay Competition. Zhao Shiren CG China in Lahore.”

On the occasion IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi and President Yasir Habib Khan said that CPEC’ 10 years completion despite headwinds radiates categoric message that CPEC will continue to forge ahead as its basic essence is to set a tone of progress and prosperity in the life of common man. They heaped praise for written expressions of students saying essays are manifestation of the fact that educated youth are not oblivious of CPEC, its dynamics and results. Youth through their essays dispelled an impression as propagated by doomsayers that CPEC has nothing to do with lives of public.

Lahore Overseas China Association (LOCA) Luo Jianxue also termed the essay competition as a healthy activity to know CPEC and its impactful vibes in socio-economic life of public. He said “this year is the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan economic corridor, and China-Pakistan economic corridor is the bridge of friendship between Pakistan and China.” “The Lahore overseas Chinese associtaion will continue to work together to build a China-Pakistan community with a shared future,” it added.

Essay Competition commenced on March 01 and concluded on March 30. Participants shared their insight and intellectual perceptions on the subject of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, its contribution in public sphere, role in modern skills enhancement, role in job creation, merits and demerits in the wellbeing of common man, youth and women empowerment and those unexplored areas that may help incentivize all and sundry to grow and flourish in new era.

In essay competition, around 50 percent male students and 48 percent female students participated. Approximately 50 educational institutions including colleges and universities took part. They hailed from cities like Lahore, Karachi, Gilgit, Skardu, Chilas, Hyderabad, Layyah, Multan, Sargodah, Karak. Astore, Dadu, Quetta, Swabi, Bannu, Sharaqpur, Loralai, Bhakkar, Jaffarabad, Burewala, Gwadar, Kasur, Larkana, Jhang, Mastung, Hafizabad, Sukkar, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Panjgoor, Nankana Sahib, Karimabad and Rawalpindi.