Profit rates increased for all national savings schemes in Pakistan

Web Desk 01:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased profit rates on all national savings schemes by up to 4 percent, days after a surge in the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy rate.

Central Directorate of National Savings has increased the rate of return on Special Savings Certificates from 13 percent to 17.13 percent.

The rate on Savings Accounts (SA) has been increased by 4 percent to 18.50pc, and Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC) to 19.82pc with a surge of 3.86pc. The rate of Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) and Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) saw an increase of 2.64 percent to 16.56 percent.

Earlier, the central bank revealed that investors take out Rs32.38 billion from saving schemes in February this year with a total disinvestment of Rs285.73 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2023.

Pakistan raises interest rate to 21pc to rein in record inflation

The recent development comes days after the State Bank of Pakistan jacked up its key interest rate to a record 21 percent in its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting on April 04 to tackle back-breaking inflation.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.24 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,450 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,860.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690

