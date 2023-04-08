Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy becomes the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars film

London-based studio executives have announced that three new Star Wars films are currently in production, with each movie featuring a different director and covering different periods in the Star Wars universe. One of the most anticipated films is being directed by Pakistan-born Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, marking the first time a woman has directed a film in the Star Wars cinematic universe.

The film, set 15 years after the last Star Wars movie, will follow the journey of British actor Daisy Ridley as she reprises her role as Rey, the heroine of the previous trilogy.

The story will revolve around Rey's efforts to bring the Jedi order back to life. Obaid-Chinoy, who has won two Oscars for her work on documentaries exposing violence against women, said that she was drawn to the "hero's journey" in the Star Wars universe, stating that the heart of the franchise lies in its portrayal of characters who overcome oppression and battle impossible odds.

Obaid-Chinoy previously directed the Ms Marvel television series, which features a Muslim superhero, within the Marvel universe. Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, announced that the three upcoming Star Wars films will be directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Obaid-Chinoy respectively.

Mangold, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, is set to direct a film exploring the origins of the Jedi order, thousands of years before the events of the original Star Wars storyline. Filoni, who is an experienced producer of several successful Star Wars television series, including The Mandalorian, will be directing the third film.

Fans attending the convention were also treated to a sneak peek of US actress Rosario Dawson playing the role of Ahsoka, a female Jedi warrior who initially appeared in an animated series. Ahsoka has garnered a massive following among the Star Wars fan base and will soon star in her own live-action television series set to be released in August.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until 2025 for the first of the three new Star Wars films to hit theatres. However, with an impressive lineup of directors and beloved characters, the anticipation for these films is undoubtedly worth the wait.