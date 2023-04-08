Search

Lifestyle

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy becomes the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars film

Maheen Khawaja 01:33 PM | 8 Apr, 2023
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy becomes the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars film
Source: Instagram

London-based studio executives have announced that three new Star Wars films are currently in production, with each movie featuring a different director and covering different periods in the Star Wars universe. One of the most anticipated films is being directed by Pakistan-born Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, marking the first time a woman has directed a film in the Star Wars cinematic universe.

The film, set 15 years after the last Star Wars movie, will follow the journey of British actor Daisy Ridley as she reprises her role as Rey, the heroine of the previous trilogy.

The story will revolve around Rey's efforts to bring the Jedi order back to life. Obaid-Chinoy, who has won two Oscars for her work on documentaries exposing violence against women, said that she was drawn to the "hero's journey" in the Star Wars universe, stating that the heart of the franchise lies in its portrayal of characters who overcome oppression and battle impossible odds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SOC films (@soc_films)

Obaid-Chinoy previously directed the Ms Marvel television series, which features a Muslim superhero, within the Marvel universe. Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, announced that the three upcoming Star Wars films will be directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Obaid-Chinoy respectively.

Mangold, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, is set to direct a film exploring the origins of the Jedi order, thousands of years before the events of the original Star Wars storyline. Filoni, who is an experienced producer of several successful Star Wars television series, including The Mandalorian, will be directing the third film.

Fans attending the convention were also treated to a sneak peek of US actress Rosario Dawson playing the role of Ahsoka, a female Jedi warrior who initially appeared in an animated series. Ahsoka has garnered a massive following among the Star Wars fan base and will soon star in her own live-action television series set to be released in August.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until 2025 for the first of the three new Star Wars films to hit theatres. However, with an impressive lineup of directors and beloved characters, the anticipation for these films is undoubtedly worth the wait.

Feroze Khan shares legal notice to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on social media

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan's upcoming film's trailer release is here!

11:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in ‘Heads of State’

11:17 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan shares latest short film about marital depression

03:00 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Farhan Saeed, Hiba Bukhari to star in upcoming drama

10:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Ahad Raza Mir to star in Ishtiaq Ahmed's 'Inspector Jamshed'

04:15 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Sonya Hussyn shares first teaser of her new film ‘Daadal’

12:04 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sajjad Ali's son sings 'Señorita' in comical style

04:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th April 2023

09:16 AM | 8 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.24 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,450 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,860.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 214,450 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: