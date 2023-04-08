Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy becomes the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars film

London-based studio executives have announced that three new Star Wars films are currently in production, with each movie featuring a different director and covering different periods in the Star Wars universe. One of the most anticipated films is being directed by Pakistan-born Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, marking the first time a woman has directed a film in the Star Wars cinematic universe.
The film, set 15 years after the last Star Wars movie, will follow the journey of British actor Daisy Ridley as she reprises her role as Rey, the heroine of the previous trilogy.
The story will revolve around Rey's efforts to bring the Jedi order back to life. Obaid-Chinoy, who has won two Oscars for her work on documentaries exposing violence against women, said that she was drawn to the "hero's journey" in the Star Wars universe, stating that the heart of the franchise lies in its portrayal of characters who overcome oppression and battle impossible odds.
Obaid-Chinoy previously directed the Ms Marvel television series, which features a Muslim superhero, within the Marvel universe. Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, announced that the three upcoming Star Wars films will be directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Obaid-Chinoy respectively.
Mangold, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, is set to direct a film exploring the origins of the Jedi order, thousands of years before the events of the original Star Wars storyline. Filoni, who is an experienced producer of several successful Star Wars television series, including The Mandalorian, will be directing the third film.
Just revealed at #StarWarsCelebration, Kathleen Kennedy welcomes James Mangold, Dave Filoni & Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on stage as future directors of three new upcoming Star Wars films. pic.twitter.com/v2os1tdHJH— Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023
Fans attending the convention were also treated to a sneak peek of US actress Rosario Dawson playing the role of Ahsoka, a female Jedi warrior who initially appeared in an animated series. Ahsoka has garnered a massive following among the Star Wars fan base and will soon star in her own live-action television series set to be released in August.
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until 2025 for the first of the three new Star Wars films to hit theatres. However, with an impressive lineup of directors and beloved characters, the anticipation for these films is undoubtedly worth the wait.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.24
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,450 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
