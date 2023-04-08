One killed, several injured as fire engulfs commercial building in Karachi’s New Chali

LAHORE – A fire broke out in the commercial building in the country’s largest city Karachi on Saturday, which resulted in the death of a man while several suffered injuries.

Media reports suggest that an ablaze breaks out on the first floor of a commercial building in the New Chali locality of the port city.

Over a dozen people were trapped after the ablaze gutted office; while the trapped citizens were evacuated by the rescue officials and firefighters.

BREAKING: Karachi's R K Square generator market caught fire, rescue work is underway. According to rescue officials, 15 people are trapped in the building while one has lost his life.#Karachi #TOKAlert pic.twitter.com/YdngogKnxS — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) April 8, 2023

At least six vehicles of the fire brigade arrived at the spot, and are engaged in extinguishing fire.

More to follow…