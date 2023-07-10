Aleem Khan pays over Rs9m tax to register Punjab’s most expensive vehicle

LAHORE – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan leads a known real estate development company, and he also owns several businesses including a TV channel.

The former Punjab minister, who owns assets worth over Rs1.75 billion, was earlier named among the richest lawmaker in the country’s most populous province.

Lately, Aleem Khan made headlines as the former PTI leader bought an SUV worth a whopping Rs172 million.

A receipt issued by Excise and Taxation Department revealed that the seasoned politician paid Rs9,110,656 in total taxes as the total price of the vehicle was Rs172,687,000.

The huge price was paid for the luxury SUV Range Rover known for cutting-edge technology, and off-road capabilities. The with-holding tax was Rs62,500, the transfer fee was Rs3,000 registration was Rs6,907,480, the number plate fee was Rs2,000, the automated registration card fee was over Rs500 and the registration number price paid epay was Rs1.30 lac.

Officials further charged Rs10,000 against income tax, capital value tax was Rs1.70 lac, and motor vehicles tax was Rs4,375, registration number fee was Rs525,000, and the total price was Rs9,110,656 in taxes which was paid on June 20, 2023.