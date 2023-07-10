Aleem Khan pays over Rs9m tax to register Punjab’s most expensive vehicle

LAHORE – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan leads a known real estate development company, and he also owns several businesses including a TV channel.
The former Punjab minister, who owns assets worth over Rs1.75 billion, was earlier named among the richest lawmaker in the country’s most populous province.
Lately, Aleem Khan made headlines as the former PTI leader bought an SUV worth a whopping Rs172 million.
A receipt issued by Excise and Taxation Department revealed that the seasoned politician paid Rs9,110,656 in total taxes as the total price of the vehicle was Rs172,687,000.
The huge price was paid for the luxury SUV Range Rover known for cutting-edge technology, and off-road capabilities. The with-holding tax was Rs62,500, the transfer fee was Rs3,000 registration was Rs6,907,480, the number plate fee was Rs2,000, the automated registration card fee was over Rs500 and the registration number price paid epay was Rs1.30 lac.
Officials further charged Rs10,000 against income tax, capital value tax was Rs1.70 lac, and motor vehicles tax was Rs4,375, registration number fee was Rs525,000, and the total price was Rs9,110,656 in taxes which was paid on June 20, 2023.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
