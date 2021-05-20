Aurat Gardi's trailer gets bashed by the netizens

01:50 PM | 20 May, 2021
Aurat Gardi's trailer gets bashed by the netizens
Share

Actress Javeria Saud’s long-awaited feminist web series is all set to hit the screen on June 4. The makers just dropped the fiery trailer and needless to say the people have a lot to say about it.

Aurat Gardi is unapologetically a female-centric show to the core. Endorsing the much talked about slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi, the trailer opens with a Javeria oozing power and defiance as she says, “This struggle is no longer a struggle, it has turned into a war.”

With some haphazard visuals showing women with placards chanting slogans on the street, they are opposed by a group of men, A climax worthy face-off ensues as Alyy Khan arrives on the spot with his convoy Javeria who is heading the march.

As soon as the trailer was released, it did not sit well with the audience. Many felt that the topic was super bold and felt like a drag. Some felt while the idea was somewhat refreshing the execution was quite disappointing. People are saying that they are reinforcing obscenity in the country.

Javeria Saud is the main lead of the series while Aly Khan plays the main lead as Furqan Shah. Directed by Aayan Hussain and produced by Alley 14, the executive producer of the project is Farhan Gauher. 

Pakistan’s first OTT platform UrduFlix is now ... 03:52 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

Pakistan's first venture into the digital business has resulted in launching its first-ever Urdu OTT platform ...

  

More From This Category
Video of Deepika dancing in rain goes viral
04:13 PM | 20 May, 2021
Aiman Khan gives shut up call to people trolling ...
03:43 PM | 20 May, 2021
Is Salman Khan’s career as a hero over?
02:09 PM | 20 May, 2021
Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann ...
11:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
Pakistani celebs join Al-Quds rally in Karachi to ...
08:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby ...
11:00 PM | 19 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of Deepika dancing in rain goes viral
04:13 PM | 20 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr