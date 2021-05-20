Is Salman Khan’s career as a hero over?

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been reigning over the Indian cinema for decades but seems like this time around he run out of luck. Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Khan’s latest action-packed Eid release has failed to impress viewers.

Touted as Salman’s lowest-rated yet, it has a rating of only 1.7 on IMDB. As the film bombs on the box office, people are convinced that the A-lister should bid a farewell to his career as a hero.

According to a few trade analysts, the Sultan star should now stick to doing supporting roles like Amitabh Bachchan instead of taking the lead.

Speaking to Rediff, trade analyst Amod Mehra said: "If you see heroes like Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan after they crossed 50 years of age, they think they are still heroes and keep doing the same kind of roles. They don't realise that with time, you have to change."

"I don't mean Salman's career is over. I mean his career as a hero is over. He should do supporting roles. Salman has to re-invent himself,” he said.

Further, Nahta was quick to point out the Salman is essentially an actor, not a filmmaker. Since his involvement in filmmaking is exceedingly much, his acting gets compromised. After all, a film of huge budgets cannot be a one man's show.

"He wants to write the lyrics of the film. He wants to correct the music of the film. He wants to write the script too. All that is not Salman's job. Salman is shifting away from his core, which is to look good and act good. If he is going to get involved in other departments of filmmaking, it will take a toll on the film."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Randeep Hoda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.