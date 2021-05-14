Salman Khan's Radhe creates Bollywood history
Salman Khan's Radhe creates Bollywood history
Latest Bollywood thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, has created history for Indian cinema as it becomes the most watched Bollywood film on day one.

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai garnered 4.2 million views across various platforms on the first day of its release.

Celebrating the same, Salman wrote, "Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u (sic)."

Khan also wished everyone a very Happy Eid. “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid.”

Disha Patani also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same poster.

She wrote “Eid Mubarak Everyone..Radhe Creates History & becomes the most watched film on Day 1.”

Radhe was released on May 13 on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex; along with leading DTH operators. The film was released theatrically in international markets.

Salman Khan's Radhe creates Bollywood history
08:26 PM | 14 May, 2021

