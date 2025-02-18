Bodies of 10 devotees found near shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar amid Urs celebrations

SUKKUR – The bodies of 10 devotees have been found from the areas surrounding the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar amid annual Urs celebrations.

The annual Urs started yesterday February 17 and people from various regions are visiting the shrine to pay the respects.

An official of Edhi Foundation said the bodies of 10 pilgrims were discovered from the nearby areas, and all of them died due to natural causes.

He further revealed that these bodies were found over the course of three days, with the majority of the deceased coming from Punjab.

So far, nine bodies have been handed over to the families, and only one body remains in the Edhi morgue.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced a public holiday for February 19 in connection with the annual Urs celebrations.

All public and private offices will also remain closed on Wednesday, according to a notification issued by the Department of Services, General Administration & Coordination.

“All offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed,” read the notification.