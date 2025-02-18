Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Hits New Peak Prices Reach Highest Ever Recorded

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs304,200.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram moved up by Rs857 to reach Rs260,802.

The bullion rates also recorded gains in international market where per ounce rain surged by $10 to settle at $2,910.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged, with per tola silver stable at Rs3,350 and per 10-gram silver at Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,700 per tola, reaching Rs303,200, while the per 10-gram price increased by Rs1,458 to Rs259,945.

According to reports, increasing investment in gold to protect assets from devaluation has led to uncertainty in the global precious metals market.

 

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

