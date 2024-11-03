Ctd Guns Down Three Terrorists In Balochistan

QUETTA – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan Police, along with the FC and police, successfully foiled a terrorism plot through an operation based on intelligence provided by agencies, resulting in the killing of three terrorists.

In a statement issued by the security forces, it was stated that CTD Balochistan and law enforcement achieved a major success as they conducted a successful operation based on intelligence, saving Balochistan from another major disaster.

The statement mentioned that intelligence agencies had identified the presence of BLA terrorists in various areas, including Rahsham and Musa Khel District, where terrorists were planning attacks on critical installations.

Regarding the operation, it was reported that the CTD, FC, and police conducted a successful joint operation, surrounding the terrorist group under the cover of night, which led to an intense exchange of fire.

The statement further said that, as a result of the exchange, three terrorists were killed, and two were captured alive, while five to seven terrorists managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

According to security forces, efforts are underway to pursue the fleeing terrorists.

Additionally, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, and interrogations are underway with the captured terrorists.

CTD Balochistan has also registered a case against the terrorists involved in the incident.