More celebrities come out to criticise those keeping silence over Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel's brutal air strikes against Palestinians is putting Pakistani celebrities at their wits' ends. The historic and surprising attack by Hamas on Israel, which led to escalations from both sides, taking at least 1,900 Palestinians lives, is infuriating public figures as they call out hypocrites for their silence and neutral stances.

Pakistani-British boxing king, Amir Khan, came out with a lengthy post calling out people for their “shameful” silence. He took to social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared, “Nearly 2000 Palestinians murdered in a few days, over 500 children, over 300 women,” detailing the heartbreaking statistics of the causalities.

“Your pray for everyone' statements had the equal effect of all lives matter,

and the prayers were surely only for those you consider human. It's not enough to make a lukewarm- tragically neutral statement,” he complained.

“Separate the colonizer from the colonized, point to the imbalance,” Khan demanded.

“Politicize these deaths- every death is inherently political, do not misrepresent anyone's corpse with your fear or desire for brand alignment,” he emphasized.

“Those of you who use Arab & Muslim vernacular for decoration and aesthetic, to inform some identity or career, your silence is shameful,” Khan remarked.

“Your silence is terrorism, Especially when it matters. Takes balls and so many big hitters / influencers / role models have gone silent or deleted posts,” he added.

“What are you afraid of? Losing friends or a pound/dollar?” the boxer asked.

In another post, Khan shared how his Foundation “is working with a local team getting food, aid and shelters for those effected in Palestine.”

Amir khan foundation is working with a local team getting food, aid and shelters for those effected in Palestine.

The boxing champion added how he aims to “make a positive change in the world.”

“My entire career, my aim was to become a champion and use my fame and influence to make a positive change in the world. I’ve never been scared to speak my mind and stand up for the down trodden,” Khan stated.

Amir also detailed how he supported Ukrainian war victims. “Recently when Ukraine was attacked by Russia, I personally flew to Poland to support the Ukrainian refugees who had been displaced by the effects of war.”

“So many people spoke up about these atrocities but as the world watches what is unfolding in Palestine, I see so many of my peers, friends and colleagues who are remaining silent,” he lamented.

“Why?” the boxer asked, “It’s become apparent that people are scared to show their support for Palestine,” he then answered.

“Palestinian lives matter,” Amir highlighted.

“The world will remember who spoke up and who didn’t. And God will remember who stayed silent while innocent Muslims blood was spilled.”

“if any one kills a person - it would be as if he killed the whole of humanity: and if any one saved a life, it would be as if he saved the whole of humanity.”

*Quran 5:32*

The boxer ended his note with Quranic translated verses reminding his Muslim fans of humanity.

In tandem, Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem also shed light on the dehumanization faced by Palestinians victims.

“Palestinians are asked to guarantee the well-being and welfare of their oppressors (Israel) as they are killed, imprisoned and brutally repressed daily is a testament to their utter dehumanization,” the Faltu Pyar singer highlighted the hypocrisy.

In another tweet, Hasan remarked, "If you don't have an ounce of humanity, your religion makes no difference."

Palestinians are asked to guarantee the well-being and welfare of their oppressors (Israel) as they are killed, imprisoned and brutally repressed daily is a testament to their utter dehumanization.

Agar ap main insaaniyat nai hai to apkay deen o dharam say kuch khaas farq nahi parhney wala

Ehd e Wafa star Osman Khalid Butt, known for his unfiltered thoughts and courage to call spade a spade, shared moving images of the destruction caused by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Palestine and highlighted the use of phosphorous weapons in civilian areas of Palestine.

“The use of phosphorous weapons in civilian areas is a war crime.

Instead of urgently highlighting the atrocities committed by Israel, countries are banning pro-Palestinian protests.

How deep are those Zionist pockets?” Butt stated.

Actress Armeena Khan took to Instagram and shared pictures from her participation in a peaceful protest held in Canada.

In another post, Khan wrote a lengthy note speaking on the killing of children, especially babies.

“I don’t think I can cry anymore. If I’m tormented by just imagery, I can’t even imagine what the actual parents are going through. I have been sent video after video of little babies, dying, dead, mutilated and charred. There is NEVER any justification for murdering little babies. Period. As I hold my baby close, my heart is breaking for all those who’ve lost theirs. I am now signing out as I am mentally exhausted. I have never seen such disgraceful, cruel behaviour from people who claim to be against violence online. Have some shame you probably have children yourselves! Imagine if this happened to them. Just imagine for a second. NO EXCUSE TO KILL BABiES especially not over land.”

