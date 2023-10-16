How much did Atif Aslam spend on wife's birthday dress?

What better way to spoil your spouse than to buy them expensive clothes? Looks like Pakistani singer-turned-actor, Atif Aslam, likes to spoil his darling wife, Sara Bharwana, with crazy-expensive coutures and designer shoes.

The Aadat famed singer recently threw a lavish birthday party for his “queen” attended by the couple's friends and family. While the internet was in awe of the duo's PDA, Bharwana's dress for the occasion stole the show.

Bharwana was reportedly wearing hundreds of dollars worth dress and shoes which blew away netizens' minds. Bharwana donned a turquoise kaftan for the party and kept her make-up light without any flashy jewellery.

The turquoise kaftan is a part of the collection of the famous clothing brand Taller Marmo which is priced at 2,136 euros on the clothing brand's website. To put into perspective, the dress alone costs a whopping PKR 627,775.

To complement the look and match her high standards, Bharwana opted for expensive heels sitting at a price tag of 1910 dollars by René Caovilla, which if converted into Pakistani currency, would equal to PKR 531,935.