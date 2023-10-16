How much did Atif Aslam spend on wife's birthday dress?

What better way to spoil your spouse than to buy them expensive clothes? Looks like Pakistani singer-turned-actor, Atif Aslam, likes to spoil his darling wife, Sara Bharwana, with crazy-expensive coutures and designer shoes.
The Aadat famed singer recently threw a lavish birthday party for his “queen” attended by the couple's friends and family. While the internet was in awe of the duo's PDA, Bharwana's dress for the occasion stole the show.
Bharwana was reportedly wearing hundreds of dollars worth dress and shoes which blew away netizens' minds. Bharwana donned a turquoise kaftan for the party and kept her make-up light without any flashy jewellery.
The turquoise kaftan is a part of the collection of the famous clothing brand Taller Marmo which is priced at 2,136 euros on the clothing brand's website. To put into perspective, the dress alone costs a whopping PKR 627,775.
To complement the look and match her high standards, Bharwana opted for expensive heels sitting at a price tag of 1910 dollars by René Caovilla, which if converted into Pakistani currency, would equal to PKR 531,935.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|175.25
|177
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.