  

Search

Lifestyle

How much did Atif Aslam spend on wife's birthday dress?

Noor Fatima
11:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2023
Atif Aslam Sara Bharwana
Source: Atif Aslam (Instagram)

What better way to spoil your spouse than to buy them expensive clothes? Looks like Pakistani singer-turned-actor, Atif Aslam, likes to spoil his darling wife, Sara Bharwana, with crazy-expensive coutures and designer shoes. 

The Aadat famed singer recently threw a lavish birthday party for his “queen” attended by the couple's friends and family. While the internet was in awe of the duo's PDA, Bharwana's dress for the occasion stole the show.

Bharwana was reportedly wearing hundreds of dollars worth dress and shoes which blew away netizens' minds. Bharwana donned a turquoise kaftan for the party and kept her make-up light without any flashy jewellery.

The turquoise kaftan is a part of the collection of the famous clothing brand Taller Marmo which is priced at 2,136 euros on the clothing brand's website. To put into perspective, the dress alone costs a whopping PKR 627,775.

To complement the look and match her high standards, Bharwana opted for expensive heels sitting at a price tag of 1910 dollars by René Caovilla, which if converted into Pakistani currency, would equal to PKR 531,935.

Inside the extravagant birthday of Atif Aslam’s wife

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:20 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Zoya Nasir

05:48 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

"Grateful for your existence," Ushna Shah celebrates husband's ...

09:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Inside the extravagant birthday of Atif Aslam’s wife

09:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Ayesha Omar shares some fabulous pictures from 42nd birthday bash

10:32 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Salma Murad: Wife of legend actor Waheed Murad passes away in Karachi

07:58 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Urfi Javed's bollywood-themed pre-birthday bash takes the internet by ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:47 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -16th October 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 175.25 177
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: