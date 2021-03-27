Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
Web Desk
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir can leave the Internet into a frenzy with one selfie and today is no exception.

The couple who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary has won the hearts of their massive fan following as their latest charming selfies go viral.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Dil Mera star shared some gorgeous clicks from her friends Mehndi ceremony last night.

Effectively squashing the rumours that were the hot topic on social media,  the selfies are proof that the power couple is going strong.

Leaving the netizens concerned, earlier Aly had posted some cryptic Insta stories which she deleted later on. In her stories, she was calling out the homewreckers to get a life.

Hence, rumours were rife that their relationship might be in hot waters. But seeing the adorable duo together, all such doubts automatically vanished in thin air.

Sajal and Ahad celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 14 on a romantic getaway and shared snaps on their social media handles.

03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

