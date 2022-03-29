Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2022

08:33 AM | 29 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  113,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 104,041 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.121,274.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Karachi PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Islamabad PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Peshawar PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Quetta PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Sialkot PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Attock PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Gujranwala PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Jehlum PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Multan PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Bahawalpur PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Gujrat PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Nawabshah PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Chakwal PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Hyderabad PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Nowshehra PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Sargodha PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Faisalabad PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718
Mirpur PKR 132,300 PKR 1,718

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2022
08:20 AM | 28 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2022
11:38 AM | 27 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 March 2022
08:33 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 March 2022
08:25 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2022
08:50 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 March 2022
08:57 AM | 23 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahad Raza Mir’s mother reacts to reports of his separation from Sajal Aly
09:05 PM | 28 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr