Australian skipper Pat Cummins marries longtime love Becky Boston in lavish ceremony
Share
SYDNEY – Australian Test captain Pat Cummins got hitched with longtime fiancé Becky Boston in a star-studded event.
Pat organised the wedding event at the Chateau Du Soleil, a French-inspired destination, in the presence of their family and friends, on July 29.
The 29-year-old shared the news of his marriage on his social media handle. The cricketer was congratulated by his teammates and fellow cricketers.
Just Married 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NOnZKBb8Zr— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 1, 2022
Becky also took to her social media where she shared her big day, underneath a black and white picture of her stunning engagement ring.
Pat and Becky met back in 2013 and announced their engagement in June 2020. Becky earlier revealed Pat had proposed during a romantic picnic.
The lovebirds live in a multi-million mansion near the Sydney beachside. They also have a baby boy named Albon Boston Cummins, who was born in February 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Cummins becomes the captain of the Australian Test team since November 2021, replacing Tim Paine after his sexting scandal. He is known to be the first fast bowler to lead the team in its history.
Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to ... 04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has wished a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends observing the holy ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Australian skipper Pat Cummins marries longtime love Becky Boston in ...11:38 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Hareem Farooq requests help for flood-stricken people in Balochistan11:16 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Quetta Corps Commander among six feared dead as Pakistan Army ...10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Flood devastation: PM Shehbaz orders action over poor arrangements ...10:38 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly09:55 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Merub Ali reacts to brutal trolling over her weight10:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022