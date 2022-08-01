Australian skipper Pat Cummins marries longtime love Becky Boston in lavish ceremony
Web Desk
11:38 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Australian skipper Pat Cummins marries longtime love Becky Boston in lavish ceremony
Source: @patcummins30 (Twitter)
Share

SYDNEY – Australian Test captain Pat Cummins got hitched with longtime fiancé Becky Boston in a star-studded event.

Pat organised the wedding event at the Chateau Du Soleil, a French-inspired destination, in the presence of their family and friends, on July 29.

The 29-year-old shared the news of his marriage on his social media handle. The cricketer was congratulated by his teammates and fellow cricketers.

Becky also took to her social media where she shared her big day, underneath a black and white picture of her stunning engagement ring.

Pat and Becky met back in 2013 and announced their engagement in June 2020. Becky earlier revealed Pat had proposed during a romantic picnic.

The lovebirds live in a multi-million mansion near the Sydney beachside. They also have a baby boy named Albon Boston Cummins, who was born in February 2020.

Cummins becomes the captain of the Australian Test team since November 2021, replacing Tim Paine after his sexting scandal. He is known to be the first fast bowler to lead the team in its history.

Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to ... 04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has wished a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends observing the holy ...

More From This Category
Pakistani weightlifter Haider Ali misses medal ...
07:45 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain advances in ...
09:28 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
PAKvIND: Indian women beat Pakistan by 8 wickets ...
04:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Finals of 3rd Combaxx Sports National Junior ...
03:14 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Muhammad Hamza wins push-up challenge
01:32 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem arrives in UK to ...
10:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eight models raped during music video shooting in Johannesburg
11:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr