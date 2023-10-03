Watch – Humaima Malick and sister set sibling goals in new clicks

Renowned for her dazzling presence on both television and film, Humaima Malick commands a colossal fanbase numbering in the millions.

Her impressive career has been punctuated by remarkable performances in iconic drama serials like "Ishq Junoon Dewangi" and "Akbari Asghari."

Stepping into the small screen, Malick continues to earn accolades as "Jindo" in Green Entertainment's popular drama series, aptly titled "Jindo." Fans can't get enough of her captivating portrayal in the series, lauding her for her unwavering on-screen presence.

In a heartwarming update, she recently shared an adorable collection of pictures with her sister Dua Malik with the caption "I miss you so much when sisters become strangers, I pray that the moments in which you smile, may those moments never end. @duamalik we love this song and love this too ❤️ #candidisbest

Fans filled the comment section with adorable heart emojis.

On the work front, Malick was recently seen gracing the music video of Farhan Saeed's song Kadi Kadi. She has also been has been basking in the unprecedented success of Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt.