Influenced or Copied? Internet notices Bollywood and Lollywood wedding resemblances

Noor Fatima
06:19 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
Parineeti Chopra Mahira Khan Kiara Advani

Imagine if Kiara Advani had listened to Siddharth Malhotra and didn't share their iconic wedding reel, would you get to watch other celebrity couples' dramatic entries and pastel weddings?

While Indian actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli should rightfully be credited for introducing the soft pastel color palette to vibrant desi wedding shenanigans, it is Sid-Kiara's Rajasthani royal affair that took the prize — for a number of reasons!

Although the Shershaah couple isn't the first one to keep their wedding discreet — until all the events have taken place — only to sweep the internet off it's feet with a plethora of pictures and videos, it is their dreamy Instagram reel that set the trend for one highlight of the wedding that encapsulates the entire sweet saga. 

What really makes Sid-Kiara's wedding video spectacular and outstanding is the bride's entry to Ranjha — a song they own both on and off screen!

Kiara's elegant and glamour infused entry to Ranjha paired with her stunning jora and hefty jewels was everything the wedding industry needed! Influencing millions of people including Indian actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha to recreate their special wedding moment, and inspiring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan to opt for an ivory coloured lehenga, Sid-Kiara's wedding was more than a matrimonial union.

Parineeti, who recently tied the knot with Raghav in Udaipur, danced — instead of walking — down the aisle to O Piya, in the same manner as Kiara. 

Mahira, on the other hand, seems to take inspo from actors across border and ditched the staple red lehenga and galore number of guests only to invite the tight-knit group of family and friends and donned a lighter color.

In tandem with all the recent celebrity weddings, Sid-Kiara's wedding is serving major mood board goals.

While Pakistani media remains smitten with Mahira finding love and starting a new journey in her life, fans can't help but take notes from her custom made lehenga.

Designed by Faraz Manan, renowned for his exquisite creations, Mahira bridal attire didn't carry all the desi decorations, instead, it was what most people call, quiet luxury.

While the exact price of the gown remains undisclosed, a spokesperson for Faraz Manan hinted that their customized bridal dresses start at a luxurious PKR 35 lacs, implying the opulence associated with the actor.

Across border, Kiara also personified a splendid symphony of artistry, classical timelessness and present-day flair, in her pastel pink embroidered lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. The star complemented the look with exclusive bridal set in natural diamonds and Zambian emeralds.

Decoding Parineeti's look, the actor's stylist revealed that she wanted to have fun at her wedding and never wanted to be an over-the-top bride. While Parineeti's lehenga seemed like ivory, her stylists reveal that it was gold! From the geometric patterns and how it has to be, Parineeti was quite specific.

Despite similarities and heavy influences, the brides rocked their statement attires and the internet.

Inside Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's destination wedding

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

