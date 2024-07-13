FC man killed in roadside explosion near Quetta's Northern Bypass

A Frontier Corps driver was killed in a roadside blast in Quetta’s Akhtarabad area near the Northern Bypass on Saturday, rescue officials said.
Edhi Foundation in-charge Muhammad Zeeshan said an FC vehicle was out for routine patrol when the blast took place, leaving the driver critically wounded. He was immediately moved to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.
Zeeshan, citing the Quetta police, said that four kilograms of explosives were used in the explosion.
On the other hand, a heavy contingent of police, bomb disposal squad and FC reached the blast site immediately after the incident was reported and cordoned off the area for investigation.
As per a report issued by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), Balochistan witnessed a total of six terrorist incidents during June this year, which claimed four lives, including security and law enforcement personnel, while 14 people were injured.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
