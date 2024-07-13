Search

Israel's airstrike targets Hamas leader Mohammed Deif; 71 Palestinians killed

07:29 PM | 13 Jul, 2024
Israel has intensified its state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine, launching a devastating airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza, resulting in 71 Palestinian fatalities and 289 injuries.

According to international news agencies, Israeli forces carried out a harrowing bombing raid on the Al-Mawasi refugee camp in Khan Yunis. The majority of casualties are reported to be women and children, with many of the wounded in critical condition, raising fears of further casualties.

Despite Israel designating Al-Mawasi Camp as a safe zone, it was subjected to the airstrike. Israel claims the attack targeted Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif. However, Hamas has refuted these claims.

Mohammed Deif is among Israel's most wanted individuals, with numerous attempts to eliminate him over the years proving unsuccessful. Each time, he has managed to evade capture and has remained secure.

Deif is revered among commanders for his pivotal role in bolstering Hamas's defensive capabilities. Born in 1965 in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, his original name is Mohammed Za'ib Ibrahim Al-Masri. However, due to Israel's persistent aerial assaults forcing him to frequently change his whereabouts, he has adopted a life of seclusion, earning him the nickname "Deif," meaning guest. In 2002, he ascended to become the commander of Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, since then becoming a haunting figure for Israel.

07:29 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

