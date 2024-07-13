Israel's airstrike targets Hamas leader Mohammed Deif; 71 Palestinians killed

Israel has intensified its state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine, launching a devastating airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza, resulting in 71 Palestinian fatalities and 289 injuries.
According to international news agencies, Israeli forces carried out a harrowing bombing raid on the Al-Mawasi refugee camp in Khan Yunis. The majority of casualties are reported to be women and children, with many of the wounded in critical condition, raising fears of further casualties.
Despite Israel designating Al-Mawasi Camp as a safe zone, it was subjected to the airstrike. Israel claims the attack targeted Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif. However, Hamas has refuted these claims.
Mohammed Deif is among Israel's most wanted individuals, with numerous attempts to eliminate him over the years proving unsuccessful. Each time, he has managed to evade capture and has remained secure.
Deif is revered among commanders for his pivotal role in bolstering Hamas's defensive capabilities. Born in 1965 in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, his original name is Mohammed Za'ib Ibrahim Al-Masri. However, due to Israel's persistent aerial assaults forcing him to frequently change his whereabouts, he has adopted a life of seclusion, earning him the nickname "Deif," meaning guest. In 2002, he ascended to become the commander of Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, since then becoming a haunting figure for Israel.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
