Imran Khan to lead PTI’s rally today to show solidarity with Chief Justice

LAHORE – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to lead the party’s rally in the provincial capital in solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

The former ruling party will be holding rallies in Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi amid the ongoing stand-off between the judiciary and ruling coalition.

In his recent social media message, the former premier called on people to join them today at 5.30 pm to show their solidarity with our Constitution and the Chief Justice. The ousted premier said it was high time to fight for ‘our country, to demand our rights, and to stand up for the Constitution’.

The defiant leader asserted that a country where there was no rule of law has no future.

I am urging people to come out between 5.30 pm & 6.30 pm today to show their solidarity with our Constitution and the CJP. pic.twitter.com/PLc2zn9tuI — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 6, 2023

The main rally in Lahore will start from his Zaman Parks residence which will culminate at Lakshmi Chowk after passing through several areas.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s solidarity rally

Ahead of the rally in the federal capital, the Islamabad administration has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A notification has been issued by the Islamabad Capital Police, restricting all kinds of gatherings in Islamabad.