FM Bilawal meets Chinese counterpart ahead of trilateral dialogue

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Saturday.

Chinese FM Qin Gang lands in Islamabad as Pakistan is set to host a trilateral dialogue with Beijing and Kabul in Islamabad where the foreign ministers of neighboring states will participate in bilateral discussions.

Officials will also discuss the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, as well as the restrictions on Afghan women and several other issues.

The recent dialogue comes in the same week the United Nations hosted a moot on Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar, without inviting the country’s defacto rulers.

Pakistan, however, is likely to raise security issues with Afghan acting FM Muttaqi as attacks on its security forces increased in border areas. Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year as more than 300 people were killed while over 500 got injured in nearly 440 terrorist incidents.