Groom shot dead over filming women at wedding in Peshawar
Web Desk
11:14 AM | 29 Dec, 2019
Groom shot dead over filming women at wedding in Peshawar
Share

PESHAWAR - Wedding celebrations were eclipsed by a disturbing incident in which a groom was shot dead over a minor dispute relating to recording video of women at an event in Peshawar.

According to the family of the groom, an argument over filming the women dancing at Barat's night led to the shooting incident that occurred in Mughalpura, an area within the limits of Pharipura police station.

Some of the guests offended by the act, which is discouraged in part of the KP province. 

Minutes before leaving for valima reception the next day, the accused opened fire at the groom named Abid when he was sitting in the car.

The accused, including one of the brothers-in-law of the groom, fled the scene after the incident. Efforts are being made to arrest the suspects.

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, ...
01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, ...
10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi
09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in ...
09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir ...
09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Modi's anti-Muslim agenda imminent threat to ...
07:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr