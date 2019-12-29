OIC to convene special moot in Pakistan on Kashmir dispute, anti-Muslim law in India
Web Desk
02:44 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
OIC to convene special moot in Pakistan on Kashmir dispute, anti-Muslim law in India
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has decided to convene a meeting on grim human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and enactment of an anti-Muslim law in India.

The ministerial level OIC meeting is expected to be held in Islamabad in April 2020.

The development comes after Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s visited Pakistan earlier this month during which he extended Riyadh’s steadfast support to Pakistan’s core national interests including the OIC’s greater role in the Kashmir dispute.

More From This Category
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir ...
09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Modi's anti-Muslim agenda imminent threat to ...
07:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Pakistan launches first-ever health insurance ...
06:34 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Mansehra boy rape case: prime suspect Qari ...
04:56 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Dr Zafar pays tribute to parents/guardians for ...
12:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Newly-wed bride suffocates to death in Lahore
11:51 AM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr