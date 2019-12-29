OIC to convene special moot in Pakistan on Kashmir dispute, anti-Muslim law in India

ISLAMABAD – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has decided to convene a meeting on grim human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and enactment of an anti-Muslim law in India.

The ministerial level OIC meeting is expected to be held in Islamabad in April 2020.

The development comes after Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s visited Pakistan earlier this month during which he extended Riyadh’s steadfast support to Pakistan’s core national interests including the OIC’s greater role in the Kashmir dispute.