Ukraine’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan this week

Web Desk 10:11 AM | 12 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Koliba is expected to visit Pakistan this week, it emerged on Wednesday.

Media reports quoting sources said that the Foreign Minister of war-torn country will visit South Asian nation in the next 3 days, and during his stay, the foreign dignitary will meet top civil officials including Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

FM Bhutto and Mr. Koliba will share views on the ongoing food crisis after the war. Both sides will discuss an in-depth exchange of views on a range of issues and resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation for the benefit of peoples of two countries.

Islamabad maintained neutral stance, and calls for an end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The Asian nation abstained from voting on the UN against Kremlin, seeking support for the call for the withdrawal of troops from Eastern European nation.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister reaffirmed neutrality on the conflict and mentioned not to take sides as the country took a principled stance on the conflict.

Web Desk
