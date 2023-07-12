Ukraine’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Koliba is expected to visit Pakistan this week, it emerged on Wednesday.
Media reports quoting sources said that the Foreign Minister of war-torn country will visit South Asian nation in the next 3 days, and during his stay, the foreign dignitary will meet top civil officials including Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
FM Bhutto and Mr. Koliba will share views on the ongoing food crisis after the war. Both sides will discuss an in-depth exchange of views on a range of issues and resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation for the benefit of peoples of two countries.
Islamabad maintained neutral stance, and calls for an end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The Asian nation abstained from voting on the UN against Kremlin, seeking support for the call for the withdrawal of troops from Eastern European nation.
Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister reaffirmed neutrality on the conflict and mentioned not to take sides as the country took a principled stance on the conflict.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.