'Tee Bin' famed Sabeena Farooq delights fans with viral photoshoot

Sabeena Farooq is a gorgeous Pakistani diva who is making waves and winning the hearts of fans online.

As her role of 'Haya' in Tere Bin proved her mettle in the drama industry, the starlet continues to turn heads with her online appearance too.

The effervescent star, known for her beauty and allure, took to social media where she dropped new videos from her recent photoshoot for a local clothing brand.

She slayed it in a black silk front-open shirt, that was decked with embroidery in shades of purple. Sabeena couples it with flared sharara and a printed net dupatta.

The pictures and videos from the clip garnered massive reactions online as fans showered love on the Kashf star.

Sabeena started her career with Log Kia Kahengay, and was last seen in Moray Saiyaan, Janaan, Awaiz, and Mohlat.