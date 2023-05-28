Murtaza Noor appointed as Goodwill Ambassador to promote sports in universities

Muhammad Murtaza Noor, the Executive Director of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and the National Coordinator of the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan, has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by Elite Sports Pakistan.
This appointment aims to enhance the promotion of e-sports and encourage healthy activities on university campuses throughout Pakistan. Recognizing his significant contributions to the higher education sector over the past two decades, Murtaza Noor has been nominated for this prestigious role. His efforts have focused on ensuring effective and meaningful engagement of youth at university campuses by developing the first-ever roadmaps for promoting social sciences, establishing peaceful and tolerant university environments, and strengthening campus-based student societies and sports clubs.
Furthermore, he has played a vital role in providing essential equipment and sports items, establishing the first-ever Student Societies Centre at Shah Abdul Latif University and Benazir Bhutto University Layari, and setting up multiple sports facilities.
Murtaza Noor’s accomplishments extend beyond Pakistan’s borders. He successfully organized three editions of the International Student Conventions in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. Additionally, he has been instrumental in forming the National Student Societies Network and promoting co-curricular and healthy activities both within Pakistan and globally.
As the newly appointed Goodwill Ambassador, Murtaza Noor will further advocate for the importance of sports and healthy activities in universities across Pakistan. This appointment is expected to bring about positive changes in the university community and encourage greater participation in sports and e-sports among students.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
